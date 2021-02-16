Why Paying Off Undergraduate Loans Before Grad School Could Be a Mistake

Paying off your undergraduate loans before grad school could mean forfeiting your access to potentially money-saving federal programs, such as faster student loan forgiveness and interest subsidies on certain federal loans.

If you don’t pay off federal undergraduate student loans before grad school, they’ll be placed on automatic in-school deferment if your school participates in the National Student Clearinghouse. Private loans may not be automatically deferred—and often, it is safer than it is for federal loans to pay them off early. Here’s what you need to know when strategizing whether to pay off your undergraduate loans first if you plan on attending grad school.

You Could Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is a federal program in which those working for public service employers can get student loan forgiveness after 120 on-time payments, using specific repayment plans.

Graduate and undergraduate federal student loans count for this program. But any payments you make on undergraduate loans while you are in graduate school won’t count toward forgiveness if you aren’t working full-time for a public service employer. Thus, making payments while in grad school could mean throwing away money if you return to public service after completing your education.

However, if you are close to completing the 120 required payments, you may want to complete your payments and employment requirement before enrolling if you won’t continue public service work after grad school. The 120-month clock will start on any new federal loans once you exit grad school.

You May Change Your Career Path

If your post-graduate school career involves public service and your current career doesn’t, you’ll want to put your federal student loans on hold until after graduation. PSLF forgives the remaining amount of federal loans after 120 payments, no matter the type of degree you received. If you put undergraduate student loan payments into deferment until after grad school is over, you can include your undergraduate loans in the bundle that you get forgiven through PSLF.

You Could Get Forgiveness Through Income-Driven Repayment

If you are currently on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, paying down the balance early reduces any forgiveness you may receive. Payments made while on an in-school deferment won’t count toward the payments required before granting forgiveness. Plus, you also can seek partial forgiveness of federal grad school loans through IDR, too.

However, if you land a high-paying job after leaving grad school, you may not see forgiveness if your income rises and you don’t qualify for meaningfully lower payments based on income.

It May Be Wiser to Focus on Credit Card Debt

Before deciding to pay off any debt, evaluate interest rates, payment amounts and repayment terms. Credit cards often come with far higher interest rates than student loans. That means you’ll generally find that you’ll save more money in interest by paying off credit card debt rather than student loans—especially since undergraduate federal student loans have particularly low interest rates. However, if you pay down credit card debt using a 0% balance transfer offer, then student loans could be better to pay off first.

Subsidized Loans Don’t Accrue Interest During In-School Deferments

Subsidized student loans are federal student loans that don’t charge interest while you are in college, in deferment or other specific circumstances. For instance, you won’t pay interest on your subsidized student loans when you are enrolled at least half-time as a graduate student. Thus, it’s probably better to redirect the money toward your living expenses, credit card debt or graduate school costs.

You Could Opt for a Tuition Payment Plan

If you continue working while in grad school, or otherwise need help making college costs more affordable, you could choose to pay using a tuition installment plan. Schools generally charge a small fee for setting up the payment plan, which may require either monthly or quarterly installments. Contact your college to find out their tuition plan arrangement terms including payment frequency and fees charged.

This strategy could help make grad school more accessible if you have undergraduate loans and don’t plan to pay those off first.

Your Workplace Might Help Pay for Tuition

It’s not uncommon, if you plan on staying with the same company after grad school, for your employer to help pay for your continued education. Employers hope that the education you receive will both improve your performance and help you grow with the company.

Ask your human resources manager if they contribute to tuition and fees. Understand all the rules before making decisions on taking out loans or tuition payment plan agreements. Some employees may pay in advance, no matter which school you are attending. Some may only pay for public schools. Others may pay for private colleges in full or at a specified percentage of college costs. Make sure you understand, too, if you’ll be required to stay at the company for a certain amount of time after graduating.

Prioritize Paying Off Private Student Loans

Private student loans generally don’t have the same protections as federal student loans if you hit an economic snag, nor do they have the same repayment plan options. If you are planning on borrowing private student loans instead of federal student loans for reasons such as lower interest rates, don’t pay off federal student loans yet.

Use any financial flexibility you have to pay off your private student loans for grad school as fast as possible instead, including by covering any interest that accrues while you’re in school if that’s feasible for you..

The good news is private student loans typically don’t have origination fees, which are fees charged by lenders for borrowing student loans. Thus, next to tuition plans, they can potentially be one of the cheapest ways for someone with excellent credit to borrow for a graduation school education.

Bottom Line

There are a variety of reasons why you wouldn’t want to pay off undergraduate student loans before grad school, ranging from interest rate subsidies available on federal subsidized loans to the possibility that your workplace will pay part or all of your graduate school tuition.

Combine the knowledge you gained from your first go-round with financial aid with research you gather on free money and student loans for grad students. Spending two to three hours of time could shave thousands off the total cost of your education.

