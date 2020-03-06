Why Paycom Software Stock Dropped 11% in February

What happened

Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) lost 11.2% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The human resources software provider reported earnings in early February that didn't meet investors' expectations, but the numbers overall looked good.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Revenue growth for the fourth quarter was healthy at 29% year over year, which drove an equally impressive performance on the bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA up 37% over the same quarter a year ago. Also encouraging was that the annual retention rate increased by 1 point to 93%.

In a statement, CEO Chad Richison said, "Our differentiated product strategy is driving rapid revenue growth, and high employee usage is driving higher annual revenue retention."

Now what

Richison sees another good year shaping up, but more importantly, he sees momentum continuing over the long term. "Based on the strong momentum we are seeing, we believe we are well positioned to deliver an enviable combination of high revenue growth and high margins for years to come," he said in a press release.

The 2020 outlook calls for revenue to be up 24% over 2019, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 21%. Its ability to put up numbers like this is why the stock remains high on investors' radar.

10 stocks we like better than Paycom Software

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paycom Software wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Paycom Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.