Why Pay the SpaceX Premium When You Can Invest in xAI and Anthropic for Just $35? Here's How.

Key Points

SpaceX confidentially filed for an initial public offering in early April.

Earlier this year, SpaceX merged with xAI in a $1.25 trillion transaction.

The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF provides investors with exposure to leading AI stocks and top private AI start-ups for just $35.

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In an era where investors are addicted to chasing the next moonshot, the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) looms large as a symbol of humans reaching for the cosmos. But for smart investors seeking not just spectacle, but legitimate, sustained, multifaceted growth in the technologies reshaping the future, the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX) offers an alternative.

Rather than betting your savings on a single high-profile public market debut, consider the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF, which places your portfolio directly into every area powering the AI ecosystem -- including the very intelligence stitched into SpaceX's fabric.

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This under-the-radar ETF unlocks access to private AI titans

Imagine stepping into the inner circle of start-ups without needing a private jet or a personal invitation from Silicon Valley insiders. AGIX grants precisely that access through stakes in private unicorns like Anthropic and xAI -- the latter now part of SpaceX from a $1.25 trillion merger earlier this year.

The xAI-SpaceX merger represents a convergence of rocket science and machine intelligence, where artificial intelligence (AI) models optimize orbital trajectories and pioneer autonomous constellation formations. Through AGIX, investors can capture this marriage at the root source -- buying the technology that will write SpaceX's next chapter while simultaneously bypassing the inevitable volatility of an exclusive IPO allocation.

What differentiates AGIX from a position specifically tethered to SpaceX is the breadth of its holdings. The ETF complements its exposure to xAI with another leading large language model (LLM) developer, Anthropic.

Together, xAI and Anthropic form an AI vanguard that AGIX makes readily available to retail investors in liquid, tradable form. This is convenient because investors can avoid the hype-driven frenzy of SpaceX's IPO roadshow, where valuations are already showing signs of detaching from fundamentals amid excitement.

The hidden compounding power from big tech alliances

The AGIX portfolio is a hybrid between public equities and private companies. This structure has the ability to amplify returns through a combination of "Magnificent Seven" members, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

These companies might appear to be passive holdings on the surface. But remember, each of them has strategically invested in Anthropic and maintained ties to SpaceX's orbit -- creating a dual-exposure effect that multiplies your stake in the future.

Nvidia supplies the compute horsepower for training AI models, while Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft provide the cloud infrastructure and equity bridges powering Anthropic's advancements. Alphabet, with its own AI depth, adds another layer of synergy given its 7% stake in SpaceX -- a position that could be worth over $100 billion once the rocket company hits the public markets.

This layered architecture transforms a simple ETF into a strategic web touching all corners of tomorrow's AI world. Think of it this way: If xAI unlocks new efficiencies in SpaceX's reusable launch systems or satellite data analysis, the holdings in adjacent tech giants enabling these game changers also benefit.

In turn, AGIX has the power to become a compounding flywheel: Big tech reliably monetizes AI services today, while its stakes in private companies are poised to deliver asymmetric upside as Anthropic and the merged xAI entity scale.

Contrast this with the SpaceX IPO, which, for all its visionary allure, remains anchored to one company's execution risks in a niche, capital-intensive industry.

AGIX is a cheaper alternative to the $2 trillion SpaceX premium

One drawback of investing in AGIX is the fund's nearly 1% expense ratio. This is higher than most ETFs. In my view, this is simply an admission fee to a rare world of private-market innovation, otherwise gated by venture capital minimums, accredited investor requirements, and lockup periods. The cost buys you seamless exposure to pre-IPO leaders without sacrificing too much liquidity or portfolio allocation.

Forward-thinking investors understand that raw intelligence edge isn't optional for market-beating gains; it's the ultimate force multiplier. Over time, the portfolio structure AGIX employs should reward patience far beyond any single headline-grabbing IPO. Support from blue chip big tech leaders provides durability and dividends, while the private company holdings could bring multibagger growth velocity.

Choosing AGIX over the SpaceX IPO isn't about betting against space exploration. It's about gaining diversified exposure to the AI capabilities that will make the space economy more achievable and profitable -- all for a lower cost than following momentum into a $2 trillion IPO of a capital-intensive, cash-burning business.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.