Why PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) reached $2.07, with a -1.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PAVmed Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PAVmed Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.74% higher within the past month. At present, PAVmed Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

