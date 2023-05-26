Why Paramount Global Stock Was Moving Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were moving higher today after its controlling shareholder secured a $125 million investment, and it got an analyst upgrade on the news.

As of 1:34 p.m. ET, the stock was up 6.3%.

So what

The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Shari Redstone's National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of the entertainment company, received a $125 million investment from merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners.

The news comes at a time when Paramount Global is struggling to turn a profit in the entertainment industry, which is in the midst of a transition to streaming. The company also slashed its dividend in its most recent earnings report from $0.24 to $0.05, a reflection of the challenges it faces as it transitions from a legacy media company that was formerly Viacom and CBS to a streaming business.

The investment in National Amusements means that it won't have to sell its Paramount shares or use them as collateral, helping to shore up Paramount stock in turn.

Loop Capital upgraded Paramount on the news, raising its rating from sell to hold, as analyst Alan Gould said that the bull case involves the company selling at least some of its assets. The capital raise by National Amusements also seems to increase the chances that National Amusement could take some of those assets, like the cable business, private.

Now what

Paramount's first-quarter earnings report shows how much the company is struggling, as revenue declined 8% and a key operating income metric fell 15%.

While many of its peers are also struggling, that doesn't ease the pain for Paramount shareholders. The capital raise by National Amusements could help the company, but at this point, the bull case looks thin.

10 stocks we like better than Paramount Global

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paramount Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.