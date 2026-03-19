Why Pan American Silver (PAAS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $48.34, moving -6.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The silver mining company's stock has dropped by 10.72% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.03, reflecting a 145.24% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.25 billion, showing a 61.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, which would represent changes of +56.3% and +33.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.87% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Pan American Silver holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pan American Silver currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.04. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.9 for its industry.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Silver industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.