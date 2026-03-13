Why Pan American Silver (PAAS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) was down 6.58% at $56.12. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the silver mining company had gained 10.04% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.03, showcasing a 145.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.25 billion, indicating a 61.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.97 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.3% and +33.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.61% higher. At present, Pan American Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pan American Silver is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.1 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PAAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Silver industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.55.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.