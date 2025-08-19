Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points Q4 revenue rose 16% to $2.54 billion; adjusted EPS of $0.95 beat the $0.88 consensus.

Guidance for its upcoming quarter and the full year also came in above Wall Street's expectations.

A major acquisition could help the company continue to consolidate into a one-stop shop for cybersecurity.

10 stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks ›

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are spiking on Tuesday, up 4.8% as of 12:12 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have lost 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

Palo Alto Networks, the dominant cybersecurity company, reported its year-end and fourth-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's targets and signaling strong growth ahead.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Palo Alto Networks' stock jumps on earnings beat and raised outlook

The company's Q4 revenue jumped 16% year over year, reaching $2.54 billion. It earned an adjusted $0.95 per share, beating Wall Street's target of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

While last quarter's performance was impressive, investors were even more pleased to see the company set guidance above Wall Street's already healthy expectations. Palo Alto is forecasting $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion in sales for its current quarter, above consensus expectations of $2.43 billion. In the same period, it expects to earn $0.88 to $0.90 per share, above the consensus $0.85.

CyberArk deal part of building a one-stop cybersecurity platform

Analysts across Wall Street maintained or raised their ratings for the stock, excited by what they saw. The company is already the biggest pure-play cybersecurity stock and is looking to solidify this with a $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk Software that will help it become a one-stop shop for cybersecurity.

William Blair analyst Jonathan Ho said of the move, "The company's approach makes sense given the desire by customers to consolidate vendors and move away from the large number of solution providers they have grown accustomed to."

The approach is somewhat risky in that, traditionally, as Mr. Ho alludes to, cybersecurity customers have been wary of moving to a single platform due to security and pricing concerns. It does, however, present a major opportunity if it pans out, and early signs point to it doing so.

Cybersecurity is a critical component of doing business and is likely to become even more so as attacks get more sophisticated and systems become more integrated, exposing them to more risk. Palo Alto is positioned to take advantage of this, and I would recommend the stock despite its hefty valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palo Alto Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palo Alto Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,633!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.