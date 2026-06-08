Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Skyrocketed 57.1% Last Month But Is Sinking in June

Key Points

Palo Alto Networks surged last month amid strong bullish momentum for AI cybersecurity stocks.

The company announced the launch of a new tech offering and the closing of an acquisition.

Palo Alto stock has moved lower in June in conjunction with broader-market trends.

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Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock soared in May's trading, rising 57.1% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 5.2% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.4%.

May was a strong month for growth stocks, and Palo Alto saw strong gains as investors placed bullish bets across the cybersecurity industry. Despite a pullback in June's trading, the stock is still up roughly 48% year to date.

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Palo Alto stock had a massive May

On May 12, Palo Alto published a press release announcing the debut of its Idira identity security platform. The company said that the new software offers a significant upgrade and expanded capabilities for its CyberArk customers. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has created far-reaching security risks, and the launch of the new Idira platform is aimed at meeting AI-enabled threats along human, machine, and agentic fronts.

Bolstering its security positioning, Palo Alto also announced on May 29 that it had closed its acquisition of Portkey. The deal was initially announced on April 30, and the two companies closed the transaction roughly a month later. Portkey specializes in AI gateway technologies that are useful in regulating agentic AI interactions, monitoring token usage, and stopping malicious artificial intelligence exploits.

While business-specific news helped send Palo Alto stock higher last month, generally bullish momentum for AI growth stocks may have been an even bigger factor in last month's rally. Valuations for artificial intelligence stocks saw red-hot bullish trends in May, and Palo Alto was among the big winners in the AI cybersecurity space.

Why is Palo Alto stock falling in June?

As of this writing, Palo Alto stock is down roughly 3.4% in June's trading. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 4.7%.

After the market's close on June 2, Palo Alto published results for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. The company's fiscal Q3 closed on April 30.

Palo Alto posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $3 billion in the period. For comparison, the average Wall Street analyst estimate had called for an adjusted profit of $0.80 and revenue of $2.94 billion. The company also issued full-year sales and earnings targets that beat the average Wall Street forecast, but the sky-high expectations resulted in the stock still moving lower following the report.

Following the post-earnings sell-off, the stock got hit with another pullback in response to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' May jobs report. According to the estimate, the U.S. economy added 172,000 nonfarm payroll positions last month -- far above the 80,000 estimate targeted by economists. With the jobs growth data suggesting resilient economic activity, investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates -- and that would be a bearish development for growth stocks.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.