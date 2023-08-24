Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Popped 10% This Week

What happened

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) climbed 10% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the cybersecurity specialist announced strong quarterly earnings.

Indeed, the bulk of Palo Alto Networks' pop came on Monday -- the first trading day after it released fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 (ended July 31, 2023) results last Friday after the market closed. After a brief panic given the unusual timing of the release, Palo Alto Networks management explained during itsearnings conference callon Sunday that the company needed to disclose its financial performance ahead a sales conference that took place over the weekend.

Palo Alto Networks' quarterly revenue climbed 26% year over year, to $1.953 billion, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $482.5 million, or $1.44 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of only $1.29 per share on slightly higher revenue of $1.96 billion.

Palo Alto Networks' billings also climbed 18% year over year, to $3.2 billion, while its remaining performance obligation (RPO) rose 30% to $10.6 billion.

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora lauded the company's "strong execution," noting the "changing environment drove more customers toward platformization."

"Our strategy is resonating with a growing number of our customers, driving continued consolidation, to deliver superior security outcomes," Arora said, adding that the company is "delighted" with customers' reception for its new AI-based security automation platform, XSIAM.

For the new full fiscal year 2024, Palo Alto Networks now expects total billings of $10.9 billion to $11 billion (up 19% to 20% year over year), total revenue of $8.15 billion to $8.20 billion (up 18% to 19%), and adjusted earnings per share of $5.27 to $5.40 (up 19% to 22%). By comparison, analysts on Wall Street were again technically expecting higher fiscal 2024 revenue of around $8.3 billion, but with far lower adjusted earnings of $4.95 per share.

In the end, even putting aside Palo Alto Networks' knack for underpromising and overdelivering on earnings, it seems the market is breathing a sigh of relief that its profitability is tracking well ahead of expectations -- especially amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty that has impacted enterprise spending in recent months. With shares down around 18% in August leading up to this report, it's unsurprising that this leading cybersecurity stock would rebound this week in response.

