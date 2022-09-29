Why Palantir Technologies Stock Popped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) popped higher on Thursday morning, defying the general market downturn. The stock jumped as much as 4.9% but was up about 1.4% as of 3:12 p.m. ET -- even as the three major indexes got crushed, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

The catalyst that sent the machine learning software and data mining specialist higher was news the company will continue its work with the U.S. Army on several fronts.

So what

First, Palantir announced that its contract with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory has been extended. The company's work will "support all branches of the Armed Services, Joint Staff, and Special Forces as they test, utilize, and scale artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across the Department of Defense." The one-year contract extension is worth $229 million.

Furthermore, Palantir will join BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) in implementing the Global Force Information Management System, the Army's enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform that provide leadership with a "holistic view of its global force structure," helping the service "man, equip, train, ready, and resource the Army more effectively." The nine-month contract is valued at $14.8 million, but since BigBear is the primary contractor, Palantir's cut of the proceedings isn't immediately clear.

Now what

Palantir has a long history of partnering with U.S. government and military agencies to deploy software and data mining solutions, so these latest contract announcements aren't too much of a surprise. However, the key to Palantir's long-term success will be the expansion of its commercial business, which is currently being buffeted by macroeconomic headwinds.

The stock has never been cheap, and even after the stock's recession-induced 70% decline, Palantir Technologies valuation is still a bit frothy, selling at roughly 9 times this year's sales. Some would argue that its price-to-sales ratio is too high for a company that expects to grow its revenue by 24% this year. On the other hand, Palantir's outlook doesn't include any new government contracts, so given this new business, its forecast is likely conservative.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Danny Vena has positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.