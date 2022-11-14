Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

What happened

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday.

So what

Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers. During the SPAC boom, the company made a series of investments in newly public companies that were also its customers, hoping to build relationships, grow revenue, and get an eventual payout if the investments pay off.

But investing can be a tricky business. Fast Radius, an on-demand manufacturer of metal and plastic parts, has filed for bankruptcy protection just nine months after it went public. Palantir joined Goldman Sachs Group and United Parcel Service in providing $100 million in financing on the SPAC deal.

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek estimates that the bankruptcy could cost Palantir about $9 million in annual sales, should Fast Radius rework or cancel its contract via bankruptcy. More importantly, the bankruptcy is likely to cause investors to look more skeptically at Palantir's other SPAC investments.

Now what

It all adds up to additional uncertainty for a company that desperately needs stability right now. Palantir was a big winner not long after its late 2020 initial public offering, as investors were intrigued by the quality of its software and its potential for growth. But in the quarters since that offering, a lot of that initial momentum has faded, and Palantir today trades below where it did when it first went public.

Even after the declines, Palantir still trades at 9 times sales. That's a rich valuation for the defense side of the business, and only justifiable on the commercial side if the company can show solid growth in the quarters to come. The issues at Fast Radius point to how hard it might be to generate that growth and expand margins heading into 2023, which is putting pressure on Palantir shares.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs and Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.