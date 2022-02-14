Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session.

The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. Investors seem to like what it said.

So what

While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly. Among other things, he wrote:

Every large organization, in every industry and sector in the world, is becoming a software company, willingly or otherwise. There are no goods or services or government today without software. As a result, the demand for software platforms that allow an institution to harness the productive capacity of its human capital and whose value persists and compounds over time has never been greater.

Karp also touched on Palantir's ability to serve large institutions, the elements that set the company apart from other Silicon Valley software players, and its role as a provider of services to the U.S. military and U.S. intelligence agencies. Investors eager to get a closer look at the data specialist's recent business performance won't have to wait long.

Now what

Even with Monday's gains, Palantir stock is still down by roughly 26% year to date.

Palantir now has a market capitalization of roughly $27 billion and is valued at approximately 13.5 times this year's expected sales. The company is set to publish its fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, and the release will likely be the catalyst for a major stock price move.

When it published its Q3 results on Nov. 9, it guided for Q4 revenues of $418 million and a non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin of 22%. That revenue target implies sales growth of roughly 30%, but the market clearly wasn't happy with the guidance; the shares are down by roughly 48% from where they stood on the day the company delivered it. The stock is trading at a markedly cheaper valuation now, but how investors will react to the fast-approaching Q4 results remains to be seen.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.