Why Palantir Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) are falling on Tuesday. The company's stock slid 14.1% as of 10:10 a.m. ET and was down as much as 14.6% earlier in the day. The move comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shares of the big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) software company were falling after the company released its first-quarter earnings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The numbers weren't enough

Palantir reported Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 on sales of $884 million. The company's revenue was up 39% year over year, beating Wall Street expectations. The strong growth was driven primarily by major U.S. sales, up 55% year over year. Expecting this U.S. strength to continue, Palantir raised its 2025 full-year forecast.

Despite the seemingly positive report, there was a key weakness that led to today's stock slide: Global sales declined 10% year over year. The international weakness is a concerning sign that calls into question Palantir's ability to continue its overall growth at the current pace.

A valuation issue

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill was concerned that Palantir couldn't continue justifying the massively inflated valuation of its stock, saying, "While fundamentals have strengthened in recent quarters, [Palantir's valuation] has risen to unprecedented levels." He went on to describe it as "irrational."

I agree. Its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 650 is much too high. There is no doubt that Palantir, by and large, is executing at a very high level. A valuation this high means it must execute perfectly for years. The shrinking global demand calls into question its ability to do so. I would stay away from this stock unless it retreats significantly to a level that could be considered rational.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.