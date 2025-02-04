Why Palantir Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) were flying higher on Tuesday. They gained 22.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET but were up as much as 27.7% earlier in the day. The leg up comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.3% on the day.

Palantir, which provides AI-driven intelligence to commercial and government clients, reported earnings Monday after the closing bell.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

The numbers

Palantir reported huge growth, handily beating Wall Street's expectations. The company delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 on $828 million in revenue. That beat the $0.11 on $776 million expected by analysts.

CEO Alex Karp, known for his bold pronouncements, said of the sales momentum that it was "unlike anything that has come before" and that he believes Palantir will lead a "revolution in the U.S. over the next three to five years."

The company's performance led several analysts to raise their price targets, including analysts from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

There's a bit of a valuation problem

There is no denying the company has a lot of momentum and is continuing to deliver incredible growth. However, it still remains to be seen if the company can justify the enormous premium it carries. Palantir stock trades at a whopping 440 times earnings. That is likely not a valuation it can carry for long, and if its growth begins to level off, its stock could take a big hit as gravity takes effect.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $714,954!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.