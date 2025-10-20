Why PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) ended the recent trading session at $9.03, demonstrating a +2.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.87% lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 9.38% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $967.82 million, showing a 11.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $3.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.88% and +5.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.36% higher. Right now, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.82, so one might conclude that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PAGS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

