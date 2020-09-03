Why PagerDuty (PD) Plunged 25.8% on Thursday

Shares of cloud computing company PagerDuty PD crashed on Thursday. PD was down almost 28% in midday trading, though it managed to climb back a bit and close down 25.8%.

The company reported Q2 earnings yesterday after the bell. Revenue of $50.7 million fell short of expectations but adjusted earnings of a loss of $0.04 per share beat estimates. Investors were most disappointed by PagerDuty’s guidance. The SaaS stock anticipates a slowdown in revenue in Q3; its top-line will now only increase 22% to 24% to $53 million, below estimates of $53.7 million

PD jumped after Zoom Video’s ZM blowout earnings report this week, so today’s steep sell-off is likely related to that earlier rise.

