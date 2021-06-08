Why PagerDuty and JFrog Stocks Rose Today

What happened

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) rose as much as 6% and 3%, respectively, after the companies announced a new partnership to integrate offerings. As of 11:40 a.m. EST, both stocks had given back some of those gains, with PagerDuty shares up 4% and JFrog trading flat.

PagerDuty, a technology company that specializes in digital operations management, will integrate JFrog Xray and JFrog Pipelines into its service in order to let customers observe the entire software delivery cycle and address any potential security issues that arise. JFrog operates a software development operations (DevOps) platform that streamlines the delivery of software releases and updates for both on-premises hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

With the Xray integration, IT security professionals can scan and detect problems and then proactively send notifications, while Pipelines integration simplifies the identification of problematic releases that might cause problems in production environments.

"Traditionally, information security was a bottleneck in software delivery," PagerDuty head of partnerships Timm Hoyt commented in a release. "This new integration will not only help remove this bottleneck but help organizations thrive when resolving incidents."

Financial terms regarding the partnership were not disclosed, but the integrations will benefit both companies by helping mutual customers and driving incremental sales, according to PagerDuty. PagerDuty plans to discuss the integrations in more detail at its PagerDuty Summit conference later this month.

