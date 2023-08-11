Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) were up 19.9% as of 10:30 a.m ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the financial ecosystem AI infrastructure company announced better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Pagaya's quarterly revenue climbed 8% year over year, to $195.6 million -- well above the high end of guidance for a range of $180 million to $190 million -- translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $0.9 million, or slightly above breakeven on a per-share basis. Analysts, on average, were modeling an adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $187.8 million.

Pagaya's revenue beat was largely driven by a 14% increase in revenue from fees, which comprised around 95% of its total top line. Network volume increased to $1.96 billion, also above its outlook for a range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) nearly quadrupled on a year-over-year basis, to $17.5 million, far above guidance for a range of $5 million to $10 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter while advancing our core mission to connect more people to financial opportunity," stated Pagaya co-founder and CEO Gal Krubiner. "Network volume reached a record-high as we continued to achieve consistent results for our lending partners and investors."

As such, Pagaya reiterated its outlook for total revenue and other income of between $775 million and $825 million but also raised its full-year 2023 outlook to call for network volume of between $7.6 billion and $8.1 billion (up from between $7.5 billion and $8 billion previously) and adjusted EBITDA of between $40 million and $50 million (up from between $15 million and $30 million before).

In the end, this was a solid beat-and-raise performance from Pagaya, and its stock is simply responding in kind.

