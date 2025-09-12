Why Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed at $1.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

The maker of genetic analysis technology's stock has climbed by 2.44% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.31 million, up 0.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.6 per share and a revenue of $159.08 million, signifying shifts of +27.71% and +3.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Pacific Biosciences of California boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

