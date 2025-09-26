Why Paccar Stock Popped on Friday

Key Points President Trump just announced a 25% tariff on imports of foreign heavy trucks.

The president said he's trying to protect American truckmakers -- but many of those build both in the U.S. and abroad as well.

Whatever happens with tariffs, Paccar stock looks attractively priced.

10 stocks we like better than Paccar ›

Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock jumped 5% through 12:40 p.m. ET Friday, one day after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that "In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks' made in other parts of the World."

President Trump's truck tariffs

The president went on to explain his intention is to protect "manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others" from "outside interruptions," which seems to refer to competition from truck manufacturers based abroad.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Paccar itself manufactures half the truck brands named -- Peterbilt and Kenworth, and DAF as well. Freightliner, however, is actually owned by Germany's Daimler, while the Mack Trucks brand is owned by Sweden's Volvo. Complicating matters further, Freightliners are built both domestically, in North Carolina, and abroad, in Mexico. Mack Trucks meanwhile are built in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with a headquarters in North Carolina... and also in Mexico.

Even Paccar's Peterbilt has both domestic and foreign manufacturing operations, in Canada and Mexico; Kenworth is built in Ohio and Washington -- and also Canada; and DAF is built all around the world -- but not the U.S.

Is Paccar stock a buy?

As a result, it's possible President Trump's truck tariffs will affect many of the brands he's trying to protect.

What this means for Paccar stock is hard to say. Still, at a valuation of only 16.2x trailing earnings, paying a strong 4.5% dividend, and with earnings expected to nearly double over the next four years, Paccar looks to me like a solid stock to invest in -- which or without protection from tariffs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paccar right now?

Before you buy stock in Paccar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Paccar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,593!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,215!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Paccar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.