Why Paccar (PCAR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $118.41, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.31%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a gain of 8.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 22.95% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.67, reflecting a 38.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.41 billion, reflecting a 13.78% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $31.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.96% and -5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. At present, Paccar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paccar has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.7.

It is also worth noting that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.