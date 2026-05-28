Why Is Paccar (PCAR) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Paccar (PCAR). Shares have lost about 5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Paccar due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PCAR Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Parts Profit

PACCAR delivered first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 1.8%. The bottom line decreased 21.2% from $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) were $6.78 billion, down from $7.44 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The decline reflected lower industry volumes.



Sales from Truck, Parts and Other amounted to $6.23 billion. Global new truck deliveries totaled 33,100 units versus 40,100 a year ago.

PCAR’s Revenue Mix Tilts Toward Trucks

By business line, Truck sales were $4.53 billion versus $5.23 billion a year ago. Parts revenues rose to $1.71 billion from $1.69 billion reported in the year-ago period. Financial Services revenues increased to $542.2 million from $528 million. PACCAR Sees Improving Demand in Key Markets



The company expects a “positive inflection” in the U.S. and Canada truck market as freight rates improve amid reduced trucking capacity. For 2026, the company expects U.S. and Canada Class 8 industry retail sales in the range of 230,000-270,000 trucks.



In Europe, PACCAR projected above 16-tonne registrations of 280,000-320,000 trucks in 2026, while the comparable South American market is expected to be 100,000-110,000 trucks. The company also pointed to product initiatives, including new DAF XD, XF, XG and XG+ Electric offerings and Kenworth’s newly unveiled C580 vocational truck, with production slated to begin in January 2027.

PCAR Parts and Financing Remain Key Profit Pillars

PACCAR Parts continued to be a major profit contributor, generating pretax income of $402.3 million in the quarter compared with $426.5 million a year ago. The segment’s performance improved due to investments in parts distribution centers, TRP all-makes parts and logistics capabilities supporting a broad dealer and service footprint.



PACCAR Truck's pre-tax income was $176.2 million, which decreased 51.7% year over year.



PACCAR Financial Services delivered pretax income of $115.5 million versus $121.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The business ended the period with a portfolio of 221,000 trucks and trailers and total assets of $22.3 billion, while PacLease’s fleet was about 37,000 vehicles. The company issued $400 million in medium-term notes during the first quarter.

PACCAR’s Costs and Other Items Shift Year Over Year

Within Truck, Parts and Other, the cost of sales and revenues were $5.42 billion, while research and development expense was $109.1 million and selling, general and administrative expense was $149.6 million. Truck, Parts and Other income before income taxes rose to $580.4 million from $438.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



A notable year-over-year swing came from “Interest and other (income) expense, net,” which was income of $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with an expense of $325.8 million a year ago. The prior-year period included a $350.0 million charge related to civil litigation in Europe (EC-related claims). In Financial Services, provision for losses on receivables increased to $44.1 million from $18.3 million.

PCAR’s Cash Flow Stays Solid as Investment Continues

PACCAR generated $971.8 million of cash provided by operations in the quarter, up from $910.3 million a year ago. The company invested $135.5 million in capital projects and declared a dividend of 33 cents per share.



On the balance sheet, cash and marketable securities were $8.60 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $9.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, while stockholders’ equity increased to $19.76 billion from $19.26 billion over the same span. Looking ahead, the company expects 2026 capital expenditures of $725-$775 million and research and development expenses of $450-$500 million as it steps up investment in next-generation powertrains, connected vehicle services, expanded manufacturing capabilities and its autonomous vehicle platform.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -8.97% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Paccar has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Paccar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.