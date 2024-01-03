Why Paccar (PCAR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Paccar (PCAR) standing at $94.93, reflecting a -1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a gain of 3.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 2.6% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.02%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.2 billion, reflecting a 6.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.87% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Paccar possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Paccar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.83, so one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that PCAR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.