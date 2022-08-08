Why Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Could Be Worth Watching

While Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Oxford Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Oxford Industries Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Oxford Industries’s ratio of 9.84x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.04x, which means if you buy Oxford Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Oxford Industries should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Oxford Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Oxford Industries?

NYSE:OXM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Oxford Industries' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? OXM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OXM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OXM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OXM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Oxford Industries.

If you are no longer interested in Oxford Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

