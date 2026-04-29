Why Owens Corning (OC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Owens Corning (OC) was down 2.25% at $121.18. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.57%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

The construction materials company's stock has climbed by 14.55% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 11.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Owens Corning in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, down 65.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, down 14.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.45 per share and a revenue of $9.69 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.58% and -4.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% lower. Owens Corning is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Owens Corning is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.23.

We can also see that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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