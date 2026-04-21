Why Owens Corning (OC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Owens Corning (OC) closed at $121.93, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

The stock of construction materials company has risen by 16.4% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 12.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Owens Corning in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, Owens Corning is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.35%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.16 billion, indicating a 14.77% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.39 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.07% and -4.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.19% lower. At present, Owens Corning boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Owens Corning currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.08.

We can also see that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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