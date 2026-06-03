This Is Why Ovintiv's Permian Wells Keep Beating Expectations

Ovintiv Inc.’s OVV Permian performance is increasingly being driven by how efficiently it develops its wells rather than simply the quality of its acreage. Many U.S. shale producers are seeing well productivity come under pressure as fields mature, but Ovintiv is reporting a different trend. The company said its recent Permian wells continue to outperform its expected 2026 production targets, suggesting that strong execution and operational improvements are helping boost results. The key question for investors is whether Ovintiv can continue delivering these stronger well outcomes consistently over time.

A major part of that effort is Ovintiv’s use of surfactants in completions. These chemical additives are designed to improve oil recovery from the rock, and Ovintiv has now applied them across more than 300 Permian wells since 2019. The company’s data shows roughly a 9% oil-productivity uplift versus comparable wells, at an added cost of about $100,000 per well. Investors should know that even a modest percentage gain can improve well economics when spread across a large drilling program, provided the uplift is durable.

The bigger takeaway is that surfactants are just one of the several tools Ovintiv is using to improve well performance in the Permian. The company is also applying techniques such as developing multiple wells from the same area, returning to existing locations for additional drilling, optimizing completion designs and using AI-powered analysis based on its operational data. Together, these approaches are aimed at producing more oil from each well while keeping drilling and completion costs under control. For investors, the key question is whether this combination of technologies and operating practices can continue delivering stronger well results in a basin where boosting productivity is becoming increasingly difficult.

Ovintiv is not the only upstream company trying to improve Permian well performance through better execution and technology. Other major Permian-focused producers are also using scale, improved completion designs and operational efficiencies to get more from each dollar spent in the basin.

Permian Operators Lean on Efficiency to Boost Returns

Diamondback Energy’s FANG Permian strategy is focused on improving how efficiently it drills and completes wells across its large Midland Basin position. Diamondback Energy continues to use scale, better completion designs and operational discipline to lower costs and improve well results. Diamondback Energy’s use of technologies such as electric simul-frac also supports faster, more efficient completions. If Diamondback Energy continues to lower costs and improve well performance, it could strengthen cash flow generation and support shareholder returns even in a slower commodity-price environment.

Devon Energy’s DVN Permian initiatives are centered on improving capital efficiency and well performance in the Delaware Basin, one of its most important growth areas. Devon Energy has been working to get more production from each dollar spent by refining drilling plans, completion designs and development timing. Devon Energy’s recent Delaware Basin improvements suggest that better execution is helping support stronger returns. The success of Devon Energy’s strategy will largely depend on its ability to translate operational improvements into higher returns and consistent production growth over the long term.

The Zacks Rundown on Ovintiv

Shares of Ovintiv have gained more than 38% over the past six months, breezing past the industry’s growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OVV currently has an average brokerage recommendation of 1.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 25 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows Ovintiv’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.