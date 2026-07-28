Why Ovintiv's Permian and Montney Assets Matter for Investors Today

Ovintiv Inc. OVV is leaning on a more concentrated North American portfolio, with the Permian and Montney central to its investment case.

The key question is whether stronger well performance, deeper drilling inventory and disciplined capital spending can support durable production and free cash flow through commodity cycles.

Ovintiv Builds Around Two Core Basins

The Permian and Montney have become Ovintiv’s principal growth and return engines after the company closed the sale of its Anadarko assets. The two basins now anchor a portfolio built around liquids-rich drilling and repeatable development programs.

In the second quarter, Permian production averaged 231 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 78% liquids. Montney output averaged 374 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 27% liquids.

Diamondback Energy FANG provides a Permian-focused comparison point because its activity is centered on unconventional oil and gas development in that basin. Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ offers a broader Canadian energy reference for investors assessing Western Canada exposure.

OVV Extends Its Premium Inventory Runway

Inventory depth is a central part of the OVV story. Management estimates 12-15 years of premium oil inventory in the Permian and 15-20 years in the Montney.

Since 2023, Ovintiv has added more than 3,200 core Permian and Montney locations at an average cost of less than $1.4 million per net 10,000-foot location. It has also already replaced its fiscal 2026 activity through organic additions.



Image Source: Ovintiv Inc

That matters because reserve replacement is one of the biggest long-term questions for shale producers. Organic additions and bolt-on opportunities can reduce the need for more disruptive portfolio moves while improving visibility.

Ovintiv Raises Output Without More Spending

Ovintiv raised its full-year 2026 production guidance without increasing its capital investment plan. Total production is now expected to average 630-645 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, while oil and condensate output is projected at 210-212 thousand barrels per day.

Capital investment guidance remains unchanged at $2.25 billion-$2.35 billion. This shows that better well productivity and base-production performance are doing more of the work.

The Permian was a key driver. Management raised the play’s go-forward run rate to 125 thousand barrels per day, supported by new well results and stronger base production.

OVV Balances Growth With Shareholder Returns

Ovintiv generated $682 million of non-GAAP free cash flow in the second quarter after capital expenditures of $574 million. Cash from operating activities was $1.6 billion, while non-GAAP cash flow was about $1.3 billion.

The company returned roughly 63% of second-quarter free cash flow to shareholders. That included about $345 million of share repurchases and $84 million of dividend payments.

For full-year 2026, Ovintiv expects shareholder returns to exceed 60% of non-GAAP free cash flow. Net debt of about $3 billion and net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.6X give the company flexibility to balance buybacks, dividends and drilling.



Image Source: Ovintiv Inc

Ovintiv Still Faces Commodity and Execution Risks

Commodity exposure remains the main risk. Oil and gas price volatility can quickly affect cash flow, margins and the pace of shareholder returns.

Regional gas prices also remain a concern. Weak AECO pricing limited the revenue impact of lower Montney gas volumes in the second quarter, while Waha exposure remains a watch item for Permian operators.

Execution risk has not disappeared. Planned Montney plant turnarounds weighed on natural gas production, and newer techniques such as artificial intelligence, surfactants and cube development must continue producing consistent results across a wider acreage base.

OVV Scores Support a Balanced View

The bottom line is that Ovintiv’s Permian and Montney assets give investors a clearer operational story than a broader, less focused portfolio would. Stronger well performance and a longer premium inventory runway support the case for durable production and cash flow.

OVV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That ranking points to a balanced stance, especially with commodity and execution risks still part of the thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A, which support the valuation and operating-growth side of the case. Its Momentum Score of F reflects weaker near-term trading signals, making the setup less unequivocally bullish.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.