Why Is Ovintiv (OVV) Up 17.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ovintiv (OVV). Shares have added about 17.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ovintiv due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ovintiv Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ovintiv reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of $1.35. The outperformance was driven by higher plant condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas production volumes and higher average realized natural gas prices.

The Denver, CO-based oil and gas exploration and production company’s total revenues of $2.1 billion decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to lower oil production volumes and lower average realized oil and plant condensate prices. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%.

On Feb. 23, 2026, Ovintiv's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, which will be paid on March 31, to its shareholders of record as of March 13.

The company demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder value in 2025, distributing a total of approximately $612 million. This was achieved through $304 million in share buybacks, representing 7.8 million shares and $308 million in base dividend payments.

The company completed the $2.7 billion acquisition of NuVista Energy Ltd. on Feb. 3, 2026, adding roughly 100 MBOE/d of production, about 930 net equivalent well locations and nearly 140,000 net acres of land. In parallel, it agreed to divest its Anadarko assets, making an announcement in February 2026 of a definitive deal to sell them for total cash proceeds of $3 billion.

Production & Prices

Total fourth-quarter production was 623,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) compared with 579,900 BOE/d in the prior-year period. The figure beat our prediction of 620,000 BOE/d.

Natural gas production increased to 1,905 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 1,680 MMcf/d in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, the figure marginally missed our estimate of 1,906 MMcf/d.

Total liquids production increased to 305.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 299.8 Mbbls/d in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, the figure beat our prediction of 304 Mbbls/d.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, natural gas contributed approximately 50.9%, and liquids accounted for about 49.1% of the total production.

Ovintiv's realized natural gas price was $2.65 per thousand cubic feet compared with the year-ago level of $2.42. The realized oil price decreased to $61.89 per barrel from $67.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total expenses of $1.7 billion decreased 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.2 billion. However, the figure was higher than our projection of $1.6 billion.

Ovintiv’s cash from operating activities in the quarter under review was $954 million, compared to the year-ago figure of $1 billion.

OVV's capital investments were $465 million compared with $552 million in the year-ago period. The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $508 million in the reported quarter.

As of Dec. 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $35 million and long-term debt of $4.4 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization was 28.2%.

Asset Performance

In the fourth quarter of 2025, average production from the Permian Basin reached approximately 219 MBOE/d, with liquids making up 79% of the total. A total of 30 net wells were brought online during the period. For the full year 2026, capital spending in this region is projected to be between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion, supporting the development of around 5 rigs and 125-135 net wells.

From the Montney play, fourth-quarter output averaged 305 MBOE/d, with liquids contributing about 25% of the volume. The company turned in 20 net wells during the quarter. Full-year 2026 capital expenditures for Montney are expected to be between $875 million and $925 million, supporting the development of 6 rigs and 130-140 net well additions.

Q1 & 2026 Guidance

Ovintiv expects its total production for the first quarter of 2026 to be between 660 MBOE/d and 680 MBOE/d. This includes oil and condensate production between 220 Mbbls/d and 225 Mbbls/d, natural gas liquids production of 96-100 Mbbls/d and natural gas production between 2,075 MMcf/d and 2,125 MMcf/d. Capital investment for the first quarter is projected between $600 million and $650 million.

The company has projected its full-year 2026 capital investment between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion. For 2026, OVV anticipates total production to average between 620 MBOE/d and 645 MBOE/d. Full-year oil and condensate production is expected to range from 205 Mbbls/d to 212 Mbbls/d, while NGLs production is projected between 80 Mbbls/d and 85 Mbbls/d. Natural gas production for the year is estimated to be between 2,000 MMcf/d and 2,100 MMcf/d.

Ovintiv expects to return at least 75% of its full-year 2026 non-GAAP free cash flow to shareholders. Over the longer term, the company has updated its capital return strategy to distribute between 50% and 100% of annual non-GAAP free cash flow through a mix of base dividends and share repurchases. To enable execution of the new framework, the company’s board of directors has authorized a share buyback program totaling $3 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 40.82% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ovintiv has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Ovintiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.