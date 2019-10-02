Why Overstock.com Stock Jumped Wednesday

What happened

Shares of online retailer Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped on Wednesday, rising as much as 13.9%. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the stock was up about 8%.

The stock's gain follows an announcement from the company Wednesday morning about a technology that brings real-time personalization to its e-commerce website.

"Weeks ago, our team introduced a fully dynamic experience on email that created a 1:1 curated customer experience," said chief marketing officer JP Knab in a press release on Wednesday. "Utilizing this same technology, we have now begun to extend our personalization efforts to our retail site, providing each customer with a unique personalized experience."

The launch brings the company's real-time personalization technology to two high-traffic areas on its website. But Overstock says it will continue to build the technology into the rest of the website "until as much of [the website] is as dynamic as is possible."

When Overstock announced similar technology for its promotional emails late last month, Knab said the early results from the dynamic personalized experience were "very promising." This rapid rollout of the technology to the company's website suggests Overstock continues to see promising results.

Investors should look for an update on how these personalization efforts are paying off when Overstock reports its third-quarter results.

