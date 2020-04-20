Why Overstock.com Is Soaring 13% Today

What happened

Shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) were soaring 13% higher in midday trading as the company announced it was a week away from issuing shareholders their digital dividend.

On April 27, the online marketplace will issue to shareholders one "digitally enhanced security" for each share of Overstock they own. The dividend will be kept in a digital wallet the investor obtains from Overstock's affiliated tZero blockchain capital market firm.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Championed by former CEO Patrick Byrne, the Series A-1 preferred stock (OSTKO) helps validate his push for blockchain technology to benefit investors. Byrne has said the digital dividend could end up being more valuable than Overstock's Nasdaq-traded stock, which has often been the target of short-sellers.

Some 5.8 million shares of the online marketplace are currently sold short, which is less than half the amount from last August, when he first proposed the plan.

Now what

Current CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a statement, "Overstock has long championed a new capital markets system built on trust through technology. This innovative dividend issuance is another step in that direction. I'm pleased that the dividend will trade on the tZERO platform."

Although the digital dividend can be deposited through DTC, the largest securities depository in the world, investors should probably not buy Overstock.com stock just to acquire it. The marketplace's business has suffered from falling sales and continued losses, and its CFO resigned last month.

10 stocks we like better than Overstock.com

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Overstock.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.