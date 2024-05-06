News & Insights

Markets
OM

Why Outset Medical Is Rising In Pre-market?

May 06, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) announced the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance of TabloCart with prefiltration, an optional accessory for the Tablo Hemodialysis System. With three customizable prefiltration options, TabloCart is designed to adapt to varying water conditions. Outset has resumed distribution of TabloCart with prefiltration and has product available to ship to customers in the U.S.

"With the FDA's clearance of TabloCart with prefiltration, we have delivered features to the Tablo Hemodialysis System that increase the flexibility for nurses and health systems to serve patients from the ICU to the bedside," said Leslie Trigg, CEO of Outset Medical.

Shares of Outset Medical are up 11% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.