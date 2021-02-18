Why Osprey Technology Acquisition Stock Jumped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW) jumped on Thursday. The stock rose as much as 34.7% but is up about 25% as of 1:30 p.m. EST.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is trading higher on news that it has entered an agreement to list BlackSky, a real-time geospatial intelligence company, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The listing is a part of a merger with Osprey Technology. Set to trade under the ticker BKSY, the transaction is expected to close in July of this year.

"This transaction fully funds our growth plans and accelerates our vision of providing our customers with a 'first-to-know' advantage," explained BlackSky CEO Brian O'Toole in a press release about the deal. "This is an important inflection point for our industry as commercial and government users demand access to real time information about the changes that matter most to them."

Now what

Osprey CEO David DiDomenico is optimistic about the merger's potential, citing growth and opportunity in the space economy. BlackSky's low-cost image capture and its on-demand analytics will help organizations better detect and track change, he explained.

"BlackSky's continuously growing, proprietary database is a valuable competitive advantage, and we believe its vertically integrated operations serve as a major point of distinction among other space analytics companies," DiDomenico said.

10 stocks we like better than Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.