Markets
SFTW

Why Osprey Technology Acquisition Stock Fell 11.6% in March

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE: SFTW) dipped 11.6% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Valuations for many special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) fell as the market moved out of growth-dependent tech stocks last month, and Osprey was hit by the pullback.

SFTW Chart

SFTW data by YCharts

Osprey announced in February that it would be combining with satellite and data analytics specialist BlackSky Holdings and taking the company public through the merger. The SPAC's share price posted explosive gains after the announcement, but the stock quickly lost ground following the post-news pop, and sell-offs continued in March.

A web of lines of the Earth.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Osprey and BlackSky estimate that their combined company will have an adjusted enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Proceeds from the company's merger and new listing will be used to expand BlackSky's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform, build out the company's small satellite business, and invest in new sensors and other resources that can help growth initiatives in the commercial market.

Now what

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock has inched a bit lower early in April's trading. The company's share price is down roughly 0.6% in the month so far.

SFTW Chart

SFTW data by YCharts

Osprey Technology hit a lifetime high of $17.47 per share after announcing its merger with BlackSky. However, the company's share price now trades down roughly 42% from its peak. There doesn't appear to have been much in the way of business-specific news behind the pullback, but SPAC stocks and space stocks have tended to be very volatile, and more big swings could be in order.

Osprey's merger with BlackSky is expected to close in July, and the company will then operate under the BlackSky name and trade under the BKSY ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

10 stocks we like better than Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFTW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular