Why Oshkosh Stock Traded Higher in March

What happened

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) soared higher in late February after the truck and equipment maker won a key government contract. The market was still digesting that contract -- and what it might mean for the company -- in March, helping to lift the shares 11.9%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

The U.S. Postal Service in late February awarded Oshkosh an initial $482 million to modernize its fleet of postal delivery vehicles, a contract that could eventually be worth more than $6 billion. The win was a bit of a surprise, and in early March some lawmakers announced legislation to halt the contract.

Image source: Getty Images.

But as the month wore on, the talk of Capitol Hill interference died down, with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy saying he was "pretty confident" about the move.

The company could also be a beneficiary of a planned $2 trillion infrastructure program announced by President Joe Biden mid-month. Citi analyst Timothy Thein raised his price target on Oshkosh thanks to expectations for strong demand for the company's trucks.

Now what

Oshkosh shares are now up nearly 40% year to date and have doubled the gains posted by the S&P 500 index over the past five years. That's a strong run for an industrial stock.

OSK data by YCharts

There likely isn't another big catalyst like the Post Office contract on the immediate horizon to cause another spike higher, but Oshkosh is a strong, reliable company for long-term shareholders. Even after its run-up, there is a lot to like about this stock.

10 stocks we like better than Oshkosh Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oshkosh Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.