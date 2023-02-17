Why Oscar Health Stock Was Flying High This Week

What happened

Next-generation health insurance company Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was looking very healthy as an investment this week. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the company's share price was up by nearly 13% over the course of the five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was due largely to an encouraging quarterly earnings report and a pair of analyst price target increases.

So what

For its fourth quarter of 2022, Oscar earned revenue of just over $995 million, which was more than double the $496 million in the same period the previous year.

On the other hand, the insurer's net loss deepened to $226 million ($1.05 per share) from Q4 2021's nearly $199 million. That meant a mixed quarter, as the average analyst estimates for the two line items were $1.18 billion for revenue and $1.14 per share for net loss.

Investors were more encouraged by Oscar's full-year 2023 guidance, which calls for $6.4 billion to $6.6 billion in direct and assumed premiums, and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $75 million to $175 million. It did not provide a net earnings forecast.

Now what

In the wake of that earnings report, several analysts upped their expectations for Oscar. Nathan Rich of ever-influential investment bank Goldman Sachs raised his price target on the stock by over 42%. He cranked it to $5 per share from his previous $3.50, although he left his neutral recommendation unchanged.

Gary Taylor at Cowen doubled his price target, to $6 per share from $3, and like Rich maintained his equivalent of a neutral recommendation. Taylor wrote in a new research note that Oscar anticipates being profitable in 2024, however at least some of this will be effected with cost-cutting, and growth will probably be limited.

10 stocks we like better than Oscar Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oscar Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.