Why Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ended the recent trading session at $14.19, demonstrating a +1.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.83, marking a 33.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.8 billion, showing a 30.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.69 per share and a revenue of $11.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +590% and +20.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oscar Health, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.24, which means Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

