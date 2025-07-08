Why Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.55, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.89% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 70% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.86 billion, up 28.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $11.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +510% and +22.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.11% downward. Right now, Oscar Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.99 for its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

