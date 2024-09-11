Why Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Orrstown Financial Services in Focus

Based in Harrisburg, Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 18.61%. The holding company for Orrstown Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.23 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.63%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.79% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.92 is up 15% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.82%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Orrstown's payout ratio is 23%, which means it paid out 23% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, ORRF expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.61 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.85% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that ORRF is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

