Why Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Orrstown Financial Services in Focus

Headquartered in Harrisburg, Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 20.71% so far this year. The holding company for Orrstown Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.23 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.58%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.67% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.53%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.92 is up 15% from last year. In the past five-year period, Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.82%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Orrstown's payout ratio is 23%, which means it paid out 23% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

ORRF is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.61 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.85%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ORRF presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

