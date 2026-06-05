Why Is Ormat Technologies (ORA) Up 16.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ormat Technologies (ORA). Shares have added about 16.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ormat Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ormat Technologies Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates



Ormat Technologies reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 41.3%. The bottom line also increased 91.2% from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 71 cents per share compared with 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

ORA’s Total Revenues

ORA generated revenues of $403.9 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349 million by 15.6%. The top line also increased 75.8% year over year, driven by higher revenues from its electricity, product and energy storage segments.

ORA’s Segmental Performance

Electricity: Revenues in this segment amounted to $181.6 million, up 0.8% year over year. This upside was primarily due to contributions from the Blue Mountain power plant, improved generation performance at the Olkaria and Stillwater facilities, and lower curtailments.



Product: This segment’s revenues surged 458.4% to $177.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. The improvement was primarily driven by the $105.1 million revenue recognition related to the Topp 2 sale.



Energy Storage: Revenues in this division amounted to $44.9 million, up 153.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. This was driven by the high availability of its assets, which allowed it to capitalize on strong merchant pricing in the PJM market, as well as new capacity additions over the past 12 months.

ORA’s Operational Update

Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses (research and development, selling and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses) were $34 million, which rose 38.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The operating income increased 57.6% year over year to $80.3 million.



The total cost of revenues was $283.5 million, up 80.8% year over year.



Net interest expenses were $45 million, which rose 30.5% year over year.

Ormat’s Financial Condition

ORA had cash and cash equivalents of $654.6 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $147.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

ORA’s 2026 Guidance

The company expects to generate revenues in the range of $1.11-$1.16 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.13 billion, which is just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Revenues for the Electricity segment are anticipated in the band of $715-$730 million. The Product segment’s revenues are expected in the range of $300-$320 million. Revenues for the Energy Storage segment are projected between $95 million and $110 million.



ORA anticipates annual adjusted EBITDA in the band of $615-$645 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -25% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ormat Technologies has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Ormat Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ormat Technologies belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, TC Energy (TRP), has gained 5.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

TC Energy reported revenues of $2.81 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares with $0.66 a year ago.

For the current quarter, TC Energy is expected to post earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2% over the last 30 days.

TC Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.