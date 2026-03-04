Why Orion Group Stock Dropped, Then Popped, Then Dropped Again

Key Points

Orion Group reported a loss for the quarter but a profit for the year at the end of Q4 2025.

Free cash flow was positive for the year, counting sales of property and equipment.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) stock, the maritime construction company, tumbled nearly 9% in early trading Wednesday before reversing to gain more than 4%... before reversing again and giving back all its gains.

As of 3:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, the stock is down 0.5% -- but check back five minutes from now, because clearly that may change.

Orion Group Q4 earnings

Orion reported its Q4 earnings results last night, and investors don't seem to know what to make of them -- so let's see if I can help with that. Going over the numbers, it appears Orion grew its sales 7.5% year over year in the final quarter of 2025, but flipped from a $0.17 per share profit a year ago, to lose $0.01 per share this time around.

That loss probably explains why Orion couldn't hold onto its gains today.

The full-year picture was a little better. Here again, we see Orion growing sales -- up 7% to $852.3 million -- but this time the earnings flipped from a GAAP loss of $0.05 per share in 2024 to a profit of $0.06 per share for all of 2025.

The free cash flow picture was murkier. Orion generated $28.1 million in cash from operations in 2025 and spent $38.9 million on capital expenditures. That makes free cash flow negative, except for the fact that Orion generated $25.2 million in cash from sales of property and equipment.

Factor that into the picture, and Orion becomes FCF-positive again: $14.4 million.

Is Orion stock a buy?

At $550 million in market cap, Orion trades for 38 times price-to-free cash flow ratio. Management is targeting sales growth of less than 9% this year, though.

Assuming FCF grows in tandem, the stock looks too expensive to buy.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

