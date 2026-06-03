Why Origin Bancorp (OBK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Ruston, Origin Bancorp (OBK) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 26.69% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.1%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.03%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.45%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.00 is up 66.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.75%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Origin Bancorp's current payout ratio is 23%, meaning it paid out 23% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for OBK for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $4.01 per share, with earnings expected to increase 67.08% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OBK is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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