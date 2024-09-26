Why Organon (OGN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Organon (OGN) reached $19.17, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

The pharmaceutical company's stock has dropped by 15.31% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Organon in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Organon is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.49%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.56 billion, indicating a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.59% and +1.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Organon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Organon boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Organon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.47.

Investors should also note that OGN has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.