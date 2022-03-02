Why Organogenesis Holdings Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today

What happened

Wednesday wasn't a particularly tough Hump Day to surmount for regenerative medicine specialist Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO). The company's stock soared by over 21% thanks to a rather encouraging quarterly-earnings report delivered after market hours on Tuesday.

So what

For its fourth quarter of 2021, Organogenesis posted net revenue of $128.6 million, which was 20% higher on a year-over-year basis. On the bottom line, the company managed to nearly triple its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income. This came in at $51.7 million ($0.39 per diluted share) from Q4 2020's net profit of $18.3 million.

This meant a bottom-line beat for Organogenesis. According to data compiled by The Wall Street Journal, analysts were collectively estimating $0.40 per share for the quarter's net profit. An average revenue estimate was not available.

In the earnings release, CEO Gary Gillheeney took a very optimistic tone when talking about the company's future. Organogenesis quoted him as saying that

We remain confident in our ability to execute our long-term strategic plan of driving strong commercial execution, continued development of our new product pipeline, and improvement of our profitability profile.

Now what

Backing this up, Orgnanogenesis proffered full-year guidance indicating that it will remain on its growth path, at least on the top line. For 2022, it's forecasting that net revenue will land between $485 million and $515 million, which would represent growth of 4% to 10% over the 2021 take. However, GAAP net income should amount to $56.5 million to $71.5 million, down quite some distance from last year's $94.9 million.

