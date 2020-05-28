Why Organigram Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were flying on Thursday after the company said it was rolling out its "cannabis 2.0" products to its medical marijuana customers.

As of 3:27 p.m. EDT, Organigram's stock was up more than 12%.

So what

Cannabis 2.0 is a term used to describe second-generation marijuana products such as edibles and beverages, as opposed to cannabis 1.0 products like dried flower.

Organigram said the rollout will include its Edison Cannabis Company ready-to-use vape pens and vaporizer pods, as well as its Edison Bytes chocolates.

"Organigram has a deep and long-standing commitment to our medical cannabis consumers," CEO Greg Engel said in a press release. "As more and more patients turn their attention to new forms of cannabis, we are proud to offer them access to an innovative and growing product portfolio."

Organigram Holdings stock rose sharply on Thursday after it said it would make its cannabis-infused chocolates available to more people. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Cannabis-infused products are regarded as a potential panacea for the ailing marijuana industry. They tend to be higher-margin items, and therefore are expected to help cannabis companies like Organigram improve their profitability.

Organigram is particularly well positioned to profit from the high demand for marijuana edibles, as its investments in automation technology should allow it to efficiently produce large amounts of cannabis-infused chocolate.

"We are continuously innovating, responding to the feedback from customers and building brands that we believe reflect their evolving needs and preferences," Engel said.

10 stocks we like better than OrganiGram Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OrganiGram Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.