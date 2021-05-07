Markets
OGI

Why OrganiGram Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Canadian cannabis company OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) jumped as much as 15% Friday. As of 3:10 p.m. EDT, shares remained up 11.9% on the day.

So what

The only company-specific news around OrganiGram came earlier this week when the company surprised investors with news that CEO Greg Engel will be leaving that role immediately and that his interim replacement is the board's chairman, Peter Amirault. Engel will remain as a special advisor to the board of directors during an undefined transition period. No reason was given for the change. But today's jump comes after an analyst gave a Canadian cannabis peer an upgrade to a buy rating.

Marijuana leaves, joints, flower, and edibles on a wood table

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett upgraded fellow Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) today with a double bump up to a buy rating. Bennett assigned Tilray a price target representing more than 60% upside in the name.

OrganiGram shares seem to be riding that tailwind today. Part of the reason for the Tilray rating was its leadership in the Canadian market, which Bennett said is poised to accelerate growth. That would be good for other companies besides Tilray, and OrganiGram is one that would also benefit.

Last month, OrganiGram expanded beyond its single facility in New Brunswick with the acquisition of The Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a maker of cannabis-infused products including soft-chew edibles. The acquisition gives OrganiGram a second operating facility and a footprint in Western Canada. That expansion would be timed well if the Canadian market growth accelerates, as the analyst predicts. But investors should focus more on the specific results as OrganiGram integrates the acquisition. Today's analyst call on Tilray isn't a good reason for OrganiGram shares to pop.

10 stocks we like better than OrganiGram Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OrganiGram Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OGI TLRY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular