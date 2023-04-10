Why Organigram Holdings Stock Is Perking Up Today

What happened

Shares of the craft cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up by 5.98% on heavy volume as of 2:49 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. The Canadian pot company's shares appear to be responding positively to two material events:

Organigram and fellow Canadian pot titan Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) The Congressional Progressive Caucus is pressuring the Biden administration to expedite the ongoing review of marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance, per a report from Marijuana Moment. This renewed call to fast-track the scheduling review on cannabis may not accomplish much from a regulatory standpoint, but it underscores the political clout cannabis legalization has gained in the United States.

So what

Despite being one of the most efficient cannabis cultivators in Canada, Organigram's stock hasn't been able to escape the multiyear downward trend in the space. Since its IPO, Organigram's shares have lost a staggering 69% of their value.

As a direct result of this bearish market for cannabis stocks, Organigram's shares have fallen well below the $1 minimum bid requirement to remain listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company, in turn, might have to execute a reverse split later this year in order to keep its U.S. listing. Today's bullish overtones are thus welcome news for investors in the space in the broad sense, and for shareholders of Organigram stock in particular.

Now what

Is Organigram's stock a buy ahead of earnings? While the company will probably be fine long term, the industry is in a tough spot at the moment. The Canadian market still needs widespread consolidation to boost profit margins, and additional international markets need to open up to increase sales volumes across the board. Until these two events take place, it's probably best to watch this beaten-down pot stock from the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than Organigram

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Organigram wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Organigram. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.