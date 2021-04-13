Why OrganiGram Holdings Stock Dropped Today

What happened

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its fiscal second-quarter 2021 results this morning, and the stock initially dropped 12% on the report. The decline quickly eased, however, with shares trading about 2% lower than Monday's close as of 10:20 a.m. EDT.

So what

The results at first glance did not look positive, but investors likely saw the negative metrics as temporary. OrganiGram CEO Greg Engel noted the business was "challenged by industry dynamics, COVID-19 and staffing limitations at our facility." OrganiGram currently operates a single facility in New Brunswick. The company reported net revenue decreased 37% compared to the year-ago period, and cost of sales almost doubled.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The marijuana company also highlighted some recent events it believes will significantly help its growth trajectory. Last month, OrganiGram and tobacco giant British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) announced a product development collaboration. British American Tobacco will take a 19.9% stake in OrganiGram for an investment equivalent to about $175 million.

Last week, the company announced it has acquired The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (EIC), a maker of cannabis-infused products including soft-chew edibles. The acquisition gives OrganiGram a second operating facility and a footprint in Western Canada. Soft chews are the fastest growing edible category, and will provide a near-term revenue boost along with a growth platform from the category and new facility.

Investors will likely not need to wait too long to see if the drop in business is transitory due to the pandemic impacts, as the company suggests. A subsequent quarter of bad news would be more concerning, as the business should react positively to progress with the pandemic recovery.

10 stocks we like better than OrganiGram Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OrganiGram Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.